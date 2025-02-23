On Sunday, Juventus will be looking to put their Champions League disappointment behind them and focus on earning a result in Cagliari.

The Bianconeri will be aiming for their fourth Serie A victory in a row when they lock horns with the Sardinians away from home.

This contest will also feature several interesting matches within the match, so let’s take a closer look at three interesting duels expected to take ensue this evening.

Antoine Makoumbou vs Weston McKennie

With Weston McKennie expected to start in the middle of the park in front of Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, we can envision a physical contest to ensue, especially between the American and Antonio Makoumbou who will be shielding the backline.

McKennie might not be the most creative force, but piling pressure on his Congolese opponent could be key to retrieving the ball as fast as possible and punishing the Rossoblu with counter-pressing.

Gabriele Zappa vs Samuel Mbangula

This will be an interesting one between two exciting wide players. Gabriele Zappa is beginning to fulfil the promise he showed earlier in his career, emerging as a complete full-back. On the other hand, Samuel Mbangula could earn the nod at the expense of Nico Gonzalez and Kenan Yildiz.

The Belgian will also be required to drop deep to support Andrea Cambiaso as Zappa tends to push forward, but we can also expect him to try to dribble his way past his opposite number to cause havoc in the Cagliari box.

Yerry Mina vs Dusan Vlahovic

This will certainly be the most intriguing one, at least if Thiago Motta opts to start with Dusan Vlahovic. Many of you would remember how Yerry Mina resorted to all sorts of Dark Arts to put the Serbian off his game, including pushing, shoving and even mocking the striker after missing a sitter.

Vlahovic can expect more of the same this time, but if he truly wants to showcase some improvement following a forced rest, exacting revenge on his bully would be a decent way to start.