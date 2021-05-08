Three key duels to watch in the clash between Juventus and Milan

On Sunday night, Juventus and Milan will go head-to-head with a Champions League Spot on the line.

Whilst the encounter won’t be completely decisive with three other fixtures remaining, but it will undoubtedly be a vastly important one – especially with both sides being inseparable in the league standings.

As is the case with all big clashes, the small details could always play a vital part in deciding the victory.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) mentioned three key duels between the Bianconeri and Rossoneri players that could sway the match in one way or another.

The first duel mentioned is the one between Cristiano Ronaldo and Simon Kjaer. The Portuguese will be eager to score his 100th goal for the Old Lady, but the Dane has arguably been the most reliable center back at Stefano Pioli’s disposal.

The second key battle will take place in the middle of the park. Rodrigo Bentancur will have a tough task ahead of him, as he’ll most likely be the man charged with limiting the danger of Hakan Calhanoglu, who has regained his form recently. The attacking midfielder is the main creative force for the Diavolo.

Finally, a speedy duel between Juan Cuadrado and Theo Hernandez should take place on the flank. The Milan left-back was surely left disappointed with his his performance from the earlier encounter against Juventus – as he was unable to stop Federico Chiesa – but will be eager to avenge himself facing the Colombian veteran, who has been the Old Lady’s best assist provider throughout the campaign.