Three Lazio players that Juventus should look out for

After the comfortable victory over Spezia on Monday, Juventus will now shift their attentions to some more serious business.

Whilst Andrea Pirlo’s men are definitely thinking about the second leg in the Champions League round of 16 against Porto, they must first deal with Lazio.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, the Old Lady was heading towards a deserved win thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal, but a late fumble allowed Felipe Caicedo to score a last-second equalizer.

The Bianconeri are 10 points adrift of the top of the table – albeit with a match in hand – and thus they are no longer allowed to drop points, at least if they wish to maintain their remaining Scudetto hopes.

Therefore, we picked three Lazio players that Pirlo and his players should look out for.

Adam Marusic

Luckily for Juve, Simone Inzaghi’s most dangerous wingback – Manuel Lazzari – will probably miss the encounter.

However, the capital side still possesses the underrated Adam Marusic.

The Montenegrin International is originally a right wingback, but he has been doing a fine job on the left.

Regardless of his position on Saturday, the 28-year-old is a threat that shouldn’t be underestimated, as proven by his 4 assists in the league.

Luis Alberto

The Spaniard has been blowing hot and cold throughout the season, but he remains one of the best playmakers in Serie A.

The former Liverpool man has so far scored 7 goals this season, and therefore the Bianconeri need to watch out for his dangerous runs and strikes from the edge of the area.

Joaquin Correa

Whilst we are all aware of the danger that Ciro Immobile imposes to any defense in the world, his striking partner shouldn’t be forgotten.

The Argentine combines speed, skills and a great dribbling ability to support the Italian in the second striker role.

In the absence of several key Juventus defenders, the 26-year-old will look to exploit any space given by the backline.