Three lessons we learned from Juve’s Coppa Italia triumph against Atalanta – (Opinion)

Despite all the difficulties and uncertainty that faced the team recently, Juventus secured their 14th Coppa Italia with a 2-1 victory at the expense of Atalanta.

La Dea were the better side in the first half, and Ruslan Malinovskyi’s strike nullified Dejan Dulusevski’s brilliant opener.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri came out strongly after the interval, and sealed the win thanks to Federico Chiesa’s goal.

So let’s take a look at three lessons we learned from Wednesday night’s battle.

Not without a fight

Whether Andrea Pirlo is leaving the club at the end of the season or not, the rookie coach is swinging for the fences.

The Maestro was celebrating his 42nd birthday on Wednesday, and crowned it with the second trophy of his young career, and at the final whistle, it was obvious how much it meant to him.

It must be said that Pirlo did well to adjust during half time, as his players gave a much better performance after the break, and at the end of the day, it appears that his still has their backing.

So perhaps it’s still not entirely doomed for the boss just yet.

The Future is now

Whilst we usually expect Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver the goods on nights like these – or perhaps Paulo Dybala – Juventus found other protagonists in the final.

Chiesa was chosen as the man of the match by the organizers after scoring the winner, but with a spectacular goal and a sublime assist to his name, Kulusevski wasn’t any less deserving. And let’s not forget about the contributions of Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt.

Even though the squad still needs big adjustments, but the presence of a young crop of exciting players is an enormous relief for the Bianconeri fans.

One more year!

Unfortunately for the black and white hemisphere, Gianluigi Buffon played his last match in a Juventus jersey on Wednesday.

However, the supporters are still hoping to see Giorgio Chiellini remain for another season.

The captain put on a solid shift in defense, and his potential departure would leave a hug gap to be filled at the back.

One more season, please!