Three lessons we learned from Juve’s crucial win over Napoli – (Opinion)

On Wednesday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo and the returning Paulo Dybala both scored to lead Juventus towards a 2-1 victory over Napoli.

The Portuguese broke the deadlock after a spectacular work from Federico Chiesa on the right wing, and the Argentine immediately doubled the lead after making his comeback from an injury that kept him out for the last three months.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the consolation goal for the visitors from the spot, but Andrea Pirlo managed to save his job – at least temporarily.

So here are three lessons that we learned from the Bianconeri’s latest win.

The ultimate star

Although it has been a largely underwhelming season for the Old Lady, but at least a star was born in the black and white world.

One performance after another, Chiesa is proving to be the ultimate star of the campaign in Turin, as he tortured the Napoli defenses with his dribbling skills.

Whilst the former Fiorentina man is far from being a finished article, it’s scary to imagine his potential within a more effective Juventus side in the future.

Cuadrado’s reminder

Juan Cuadrado spent most of his career playing high on the wing. Whilst his skills can’t be doubted, his finishing touch had always left the fans in both shock and anger.

The Colombian has been mostly deployed at full back in the last two seasons, but his failed attempts at finding the net on Wednesday served as a stern reminder for us all why he must be kept away from goal as much as possible.

Just focus on the assists, brother.

Elusive Dybala

Here’s another reminder for us. Paulo Dybala is pretty good at football.

Few minutes after marking his long-awaited return, La Joya received the ball from Rodrigo Bentancur, quickly turning and drilling it home in Alex Meret’s far bottom corner.

The former Palermo star is unlikely to score 30 goals per season like Ronaldo, and doesn’t possess the blistering pace of Chiesa, nor the ability to make direct runs at the defense like Morata.

However, Dybala’s simple yet magical touch is a rare treasure in football – one that Juventus could be forced to release by the end of the season.