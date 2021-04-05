Three lessons we learned from Juve’s draw against Torino – (Opinion)

On Saturday, Juventus wasted yet another two valuable points when hosted by their city rivals Torino.

The Old Lady started the match on a high note, as Federico Chiesa combined with Alvaro Morata to break the deadlock.

But once again, the Bianconeri scuffed their lead, allowing Antonio Sanarbia to inspire a Granata comeback by scoring a goal in each half.

At the end of the day, Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a point for the Italian champions by nodding home from close range.

So here are three lessons that we learned from Juve’s Derby della Mole draw.

Slow Learners

Upon watching Dejan Kulusevski’s terrible back-pass which led to Torino’s second goal, Juventus fans immediately had a flashback for the goal conceded against Lazio a few weeks ago.

Although the Swedish international is the main culprit on both occasions, this type of howlers has been a recurring theme throughout the season (With Rodrigo Bentancur against Porto, and Arthur against Benevento being the most famous examples).

Whether it’s a lack of focus or a failed tactical maneuver, this team seems to be very slow when it comes to learning an obvious lesson.

Cuadrado’s Achilles heel

Even though Juan Cuadrado isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the stats don’t lie when it comes to his contribution to the team throughout the current campaign.

The Colombian is the ultimate leader in the assists charts with 15 in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old showcased his ugly side once again with a double-footed tackle that could (or perhaps should) have seen him receive a straight red card.

As witnessed earlier in the season against Fiorentina, La Vespa tends to lose his temper and turn on the Auto-destruction mode when things aren’t going in his favor.

Europe no longer guaranteed

The dream of the 10th straight Scudetto is long gone by now, but Juventus are currently facing a more somber prospect.

The Old Lady currently sits 4th in the Serie A league table, and a win against Napoli on Wednesday would lift them up to 3rd whilst closing on to Milan in the runners-up spot.

However, a defeat at the hands of the Partenopei would see the team slipping to 5th, as the risk of missing out on Champion League football next season is no longer a minimal probability.

Let’s hope that these facts are enough to sound the alarm bells.