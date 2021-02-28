Three lessons we learned from Juve’s draw against Verona

For the second time in the season, Juventus were only able to come out with a draw against Hellas Verona.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, the Bianconeri opened the scoring early in the second half thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, Andrea Pirlo’s men couldn’t survive a late Gialloblu onslaught, and Antonin Barak’s header snatched a point for the home side.

So here are three lessons that we learned from Juve’s disappointing draw on Saturday night.

Playing Verona is an unpleasant task

Pep Guardiola once said that playing against Atalanta is like going to the dentist. Well, he should try a visit to the Bentogodi.

Ivan Juric is a former pupil of Gian Piero Gasperini, which explains some of the similarities between their respective sides.

But whilst La Dea attacks with a venom, they still leave you some space behind.

On the other hand, Verona are incredibly well-organized, and it is very hard to break through lines, which makes them such an unpleasant team to play against.

Should Chiesa and Kulusevski switch positions?

In the absence of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, Pirlo has been opting to play Dejan Kulusevski alongside Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.

Nonetheless, the young Swede has been rarely effective in this position.

However, the former Atalanta man is really good at cutting from the right wing and delivering the ball to a teammate – as we witnessed on Saturday, when he presented Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey with two golden opportunities

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa looks much more at ease when making a run through the middle and dribbling inside the area – which is how Juve’s lone goal was scored yesterday.

Therefore, should Kuluseveski return to his original position on the right wing and leave the second striker role for Chiesa?

The final nail?

Although a draw at the Bentigodi against one of the toughest sides in the league isn’t exactly a disastrous result in itself, it puts Juventus in a dire position in the league standings.

The Old Lady had actually lost this encounter last season, but that was a time when Maurizio Sarri afforded to drop points.

So unless the Inter lose points in the next few rounds, we might remember this match as the final nail in Juve’s scudetto coffin.