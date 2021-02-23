Three lessons we learned from Juve’s win against Crotone – Opinion

On Monday night, Juventus got back to their winning ways by taking care of business as usual against bottom of the table Crotone.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s two headers and Weston McKennie’s second half strike sealed a 3-0 victory for the Old Lady.

Although this should be considered as a routine win against a side that arguably has a foot in Serie B already, some observations can still be made.

So here are three lessons that we learned from the Bianconeri’s round 23 win.

McKennie’s best role is in the double pivot

Well this shouldn’t be a shocker really. The American is an incredibly versatile player, who can play almost anywhere from the heart of the defense all the way to the wing roles.

However, his best position lays somewhere in between.

The former Schalke man has made a name for himself whilst playing as a central midfielder. This role allows him to intercept the opposition play, and support his teammates in attack.

Although he didn’t do too badly on the wings, his original position remains the most suitable for his characteristics.

Fagioli deserves more playing time

We previously mentioned how Juve’s lack of depth – especially in midfield – is jeopardizing the team’s entire season.

With only five midfielders vying for three starting spots, this makes for a perfect timing for a young U-23 talent to seize a golden opportunity.

Luckily for Andrea Pirlo, he seemingly possesses the right man to do so in the form of Nicolò Fagioli.

The youngster once again showcased his passing skills and his ability to drive the ball forward.

With Arthur currently out with an injury, Fagioli could be his most natural replacement.

Ronaldo needs to be more clinical in front of goal

Ok let’s not take anything away from Ronaldo.

The Portuguese scored a brace of towering headers, displaying his incredible instinct, timing, and physical strength.

Nonetheless, the former Real Madrid man wasted another three golden opportunities.

Juventus fans should undoubtedly be happy every time their main star scores two goals, but against a different opponent, CR7 wasn’t going to be presented with as many opportunities.

Therefore, we’re hoping that the league’s current top scorer would be able to score even when afforded fewer chances.