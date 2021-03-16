Three lessons we learned from Juve’s win over Cagliari – (Opinion)

Although it wasn’t enough to heal the wounds after the disappointing European exit, but Juventus came away victorious from their trip to Sardinia.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a first half hat-trick, and Giovanni Simeone grabbed one back for Cagliari as the Bianconeri took their foot off the gas after the interval.

So here are three lessons that we learned from the Old Lady’s 3-1 win over the Isolani.

Ronaldo’s mental strength

A routine league victory would never be enough to make up for a Champions League Elimination, but Ronaldo must have felt a certain satisfaction after this one.

The Portuguese superstar was roasted for several days after his poor display against Porto last Tuesday, with some going as far as describing it as a ‘betrayal’.

Nonetheless, the five time Ballon d’Or winner ended up responding to all the negativity that was directed towards him with a spectacular hat-trick that cemented his lead at the top of the Serie A goal-scoring charts.

CR7 scored his first with a header from the corner kick, whilst the second came thanks a right-footed strike from the spot, and finally the third goal was scored with his weaker left foot.

While another man would have drowned in the sea of harsh criticism, it seems that Ronaldo thrives under these circumstances, which is a major evidence for his incredible mental toughness.

Danilo’s new role

After being reduced to an afterthought for almost five years, Danilo has been rediscovered by Andrea Pirlo.

The Brazilian isn’t just featuring regularly this season, but also playing within various roles.

After being deployed in all defensive roles, the 29-year-old has played as a defensive midfielder in the last two league matches against Lazio and Cagliari, and it must be said that he’s doing pretty well in his new position.

The former Porto man now plays a major role in retrieving ball, whilst also distributing from the middle, and allowing Adrien Rabiot to surge forward more freely.

This unexpected twist has so far bore its fruits.

Juve limited to one half

Even though this isn’t the first time that we mention it, but Andrea Pirlo’s men only seem to be able to produce one decent first half.

Against Porto and Lazio, the Old Lady only showed up during the second half, but against Cagliari it was quite the opposite.

Perhaps the comfortable score resulted in a certain drop in the focus levels, but a stronger opponent would have been able to mount a comeback.

It remains to be seen whether the Bianconeri will be able to perform better throughout the 90 minutes once they start playing only once per week.