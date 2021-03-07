Three lessons we learned from Juve’s win over Lazio

In the 25th round of Serie A, Juventus snatched an important victory against Lazio.

Simone Inzaghi’s men took an early lead through Joaquin Correa who pounced on a poor back-pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Luckily for the Old Lady, Adrien Rabiot equalized before the break with a thunderous shot to Reina’s top corner from an acute angle.

In the second half, Federico Chiesa led a swift counter attack before laying the assist for Alvaro Morata who scored with his weaker foot.

The Spaniard completed his brace from the spot kick, as it ended 3-1 for the hosts at the Allianz stadium.

Therefore, let’s have a look at three lessons we learned from Saturday’s win.

Inacceptable mistakes

Once again, Juventus gifted the opposition an early lead as Kuluseveski lazily passed the ball straight to a Biancocelesti player.

Whilst it is easy to blame the young Swede for this mistake, the issue goes beyond a single player.

We all remember how the Old Lady conceded a first minute goal against Porto in the Champions League due to Rodrigo Bentancur’s terrible back-pass, which could actually result in another early European elimination.

Although young players tend to commit mistakes from time to time, the lack of focus doesn’t have a place within “Lo Stile Juve”, and it is an issue that Andrea Pirlo needs no solve before it wrecks the entire campaign.

The good version of Rabiot

The Frenchman is one of the most frustrating players within the Bianconeri ranks.

Blessed with good technique, physical strength and an imposing frame, the former PSG player possesses everything needed to become one of the strongest midfielders in the game.

Nonetheless, inconsistency can be a dreadful characteristic, as it prevented Rabiot from reaching his full potential.

However, when the good version of the midfielder shows up, it reminds us all of what he is actually capable of.

The 25-year-old scored a stunning equalizer to bring the team back to the match, and in the second half he showcased his impressive stamina, as the tiring Lazio players were unable to catch up with him.

Let’s hope we see more of this Rabiot.

Pirlo experimental

The Juventus boss was once regarded as a young attacking midfielder who never fulfilled his early promise.

Former Brescia manager decided to try him as a deep-lying midfielder, and the rest – as they say – is history.

So perhaps after going through the experience himself as a player, Pirlo is encouraged to try and rediscover some of the players at his disposal in some unusual roles.

From Danilo as a defensive midfielder, Alex Sandro at center back, and of course Federico Bernardeschi in the left back slot, the Bianconeri coach is willing to shake things up.

Time will tell if these changes will only be temporary ones due to the injury crisis, or whether some of it will end up being permanent.