“Three months ago” Mourinho discusses Juventus regaining lost points

Jose Mourinho is not surprised that Juventus’ deducted points have been reinstated and insists he knew long ago that would be the outcome.

The AS Roma manager had told reporters earlier in the month that Juve had their full amount of points back and the black and whites have now received them.

After his team’s win in the Europa League last night, the Portuguese gaffer said via Football Italia:

“They were given the points back three months ago, I’ve been in Italy in Italy for four years, not four days.”

Juve FC Says

Most people knew we would get our points back because it was clear investigators were too harsh on us with that punishment.

If it had stood, it could have changed so many things in Italian football and more clubs would have been affected.

The Juve board continued to maintain its innocence throughout the process and we are happy now that we have our points back.

The players will now enter matches with the confidence of a club that is much closer to the top of the league table instead of mid-table.

Hopefully, that will see them win more games and finish just behind the league winners.