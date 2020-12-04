Three names Juventus is working on to fix a key position in their team

One of the most important parts of a football team is their midfield, and when they don’t get it right, their defence and attack always suffer.

Juventus has won the last nine Serie A titles, and a look at the teams that have achieved that sort of success will show that they had been built with a fine midfield.

However, over the last two years, the club has lost Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and now Sami Khedira is sidelined.

This means Andrea Pirlo inherited a hugely inexperienced midfield and his team has been struggling because of that.

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that the Bianconeri has discovered that their problem is coming from there, and they are working on signing three players.

One name on the list is Manuel Locatelli, who is highly regarded by Pirlo, but he is valued at 40m euros.

The report also says that Juve is considering Arsenal loanee, Lucas Torreira, but as he struggles to play in Spain, that move is in doubt.

It then adds Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz to the mix, however, Luiz has a buy-back clause from Manchester City which the Citizens might exercise to take him back to the Etihad should Juventus make their move for him.