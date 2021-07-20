Three names mentioned as possible Ronaldo replacements at Juventus

It wouldn’t be a day in the office without some transfer speculations related to Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the player is expected to join the club’s pre-season preparation on the 25th of July, a departure hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet.

The Portuguese has been at Juventus since 2018, and has one year left on his contract. Whilst some claimed that the superstar was hoping to find a new club this summer, his options seem to be very limited at this point.

Nonetheless, some news outlets believe that anything can still happen between now and the end of the summer transfer market.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, in case CR7 ends up leaving the club, the Bianconeri have three replacements within their sights.

First on the list is Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian has been unable to cement himself a starting role in Pep Guardiola’s lineup, with the manager instead opting for a false nine.

Nonetheless, at the age of 24, the striker remains one for the future, and can still develop into a class player in the next few years.

The second name on the list is Mauro Icardi. The former Inter captain is unwanted at Paris Saint Germain, and has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist since his time with the Nerazzurri.

Finally, Max Allegri would love to have his old pupil, Moise Kean, back at the club. The young Italian is a youth product of Juventus, but was sold to Everton in 2019 following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri.