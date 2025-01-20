Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly discussing several potential transfers in a direct meeting between the two clubs’ officials.

The Bianconeri’s defensive department has been pared to the bone following injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who are expected to remain on the sidelines until the end of the season. Moreover, club captain Danilo already has one foot outside the door.

So while the Old Lady has already acquired a young right-back in the shape of Alberto Costa, another two additions are required at the back, with a plethora of options emerging as potential objectives, including the likes of Antonio Silva, Fikayo Tomori and David Hancko.

But in recent days, Juventus have been linked with a couple of names who are finding little space at Chelsea under the guidance of Enzo Maresca.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the two clubs planned a summit on Monday, with Renato Veiga being the main topic on the table.

The 21-year-old defender is primarily a centre-back, but has been covering at left-back this season. Therefore, he could be the best profile to replace Cabal.

The Portuguese joined the Blues in the summer, completing a transfer from FC Basel worth 14 million euros. So while the West Londoners still consider him one for the future, they could be happy to send him away on loan so he could gain valuable experience, since he’s been scarcely playing in the Premier League

Moreover, Pedulla mentions Ben Chilwell as an alternative option for the left-back slot. The England international has been completely ruled out of Chelsea’s plans since the start of the season. The 28-year-old is now desperate to leave Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the talks between the two sides could also involve Nicolo Fagioli who has been reduced to a benchwarmer at Juventus.

The Italian midfielder could relish the opportunity to embark on a new adventure, especially with one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.