Three Napoli players that Juventus need to look out for – (Opinion)

On Saturday evening, Napoli will host Juventus at the Stadio Maradona in the biggest clash of the third matchday. For Massimiliano Allegri, the encounter comes at the worst possible timing, with several of his players set to miss out due to their late returns from the international break – mainly the five South Americans.

Whilst the Bianconeri tactician is facing major selection headaches, his counterpart, Luciano Spalletti, has a bigger variety of choices at his disposal – especially with Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski back to the fold.

So let’s take a look at three players that Juventus must look out for during their southern trip.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Right-Back)

The Italian international returns to Napoli after earning a major morale boost from his latest display with the Italian national team, scoring the fifth goal against Lithuania.

The former Empoli man is one of the most complete fullbacks in Serie A, and he could prove to be a thorn in the back for Juve’s left flank on both phases.

André Zambo Anguissa (Central Midfielder)

The Partenopei conducted very little business throughout the summer transfer market, and the Cameroonian is surely their most important new arrival.

Spalletti is expected to entrust his new player from the get-go, and despite only training with the squad for few days, the former Fulham man will be eager to introduce himself to the Maradona crowds with a memorable performance against the Old Lady and her struggling midfield.

Lorenzo Insigne (Left Winger)

With Osimhen available to start, Lorenzo Insigne should be deployed in his usual role on the left, and the captain will try to cause the usual chaos for Juve’s right-back, who could potentially be Mattia De Sciglio.

Whether he’s cutting from the left and delivering his famous curling shots with his right, or if he’s setting up his teammates with his sublime crosses, the diminutive talent remains Napoli’s most dangerous star.