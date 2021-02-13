Three Napoli players that Juventus should look out for (Opinion)

On Saturday, Juventus are set to play their first match at the newly renamed Maradona stadium in Naples.

The Bianconeri are in the midst of a positive run, which has coincidentally started after their Italian Super Cup triumph against Napoli.

Although this was supposed to be the second league meeting between the two sides this season, the first fixture had been famously postponed after a long legal dispute.

Nonetheless, this weekend’s clash should take place without any major controversy.

Partenopei manager Gennaro Gattuso is feeling the heat after a series of negative results in Serie A, and to make things worse, his team failed to retain the Coppa Italia after getting eliminated at the hands of Atalanta last Wednesday.

Therefore, another defeat at the hands of his old friend Andrea Pirlo could spell the end of his tenure in Naples.

However, the former Milan warrior will be relying on the talent and determination of his players to save his job.

So let’s highlight the three Napoli players that Juventus should look out for the most.

Amir Rrahmani

The former Hellas Verona defender has barely featured since the beginning of the campaign, but in the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly (Covid-19) and Kostas Manolas (injury), he will have a golden opportunity to show his worth.

The Kosovo international will be eager to prove that he deserves more playing time with a solid performance against Ronaldo and company.

Hirving Lozano

The Mexican tends to play well against the Old Lady. Last season, he scored his first goal in Italy at the Allianz stadium, and in the Super Cup clash, he was arguably his side’s most dangerous player.

The Juventus defenders will have their hands full with this one.

Victor Osimhen

The young Nigerian has struggled on and off the pitch in his first season in southern Italy.

Nonetheless, a strong performance against one of Napoli’s biggest foes could have a dramatically positive effect on the rest of his campaign.

Therefore, the former Lille striker will be hoping to create a name for himself by scoring against the Italian champions.