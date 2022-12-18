Juventus is interested in adding Isco to their squad despite his poor form since he moved to Sevilla at the start of this season from Real Madrid.

Isco attracted the attention of the Bianconeri while still in Madrid, but he chose to move to Seville instead of Turin, and the move has been poor.

Regardless, several clubs still believe he will make an impact in their squad, and one of them is Juventus, but they are not alone in the race for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Napoli, Aston Villa, and Wolves are also eyeing a move for him and will compete with Juve to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Isco has been poor since he moved to Sevilla and will not get better if he moves to the Allianz Stadium because he is no longer a young player.

The midfielder has had an impressive career, but he is at its twilight now and it makes very little sense to add him to our squad.

We should target players who are in their prime or doing very well if we want to add men to our current group, not individuals who are close to retiring.