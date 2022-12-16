Three other Italian clubs join Juventus in the race for Ndicka

Juventus has been linked with a move for Evan Ndicka for much of the last few months, and the defender is now closer to an exit from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the finest defenders around Europe now and will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad when he is free and that could be a problem for the Bianconeri as more clubs means more options for him.

A report on Calciomercato reports the defender is also wanted by three other Italian clubs, with Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan all interested in him.

The trio will make life harder for Juve, and now the Bianconeri must do a lot more to convince him that moving to Turin is a good idea.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka has been one of the finest defenders around and the centre-back is one man that can replace Leonardo Bonucci at the Allianz Stadium.

Bonucci’s recent fitness problems are an apparent sign age is catching up on him, and we would be wise to add Ndicka to our squad as a replacement for him.

Because he can choose from so many teams, we must offer the defender a deal that will be hard for him to turn down.