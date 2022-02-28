Three other Serie A clubs will battle Juventus for Jorginho’s return

Juventus will face competition from Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma in their bid to sign Jorginho.

The midfielder has been in great form since he moved to Chelsea and last year was a great one for him.

He won the Champions League with the Blues and Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

He has also since won the Club World Cup, but in recent matches, he has been on the bench for the English club.

Thomas Tuchel has preferred other midfielders to him in their last two competitive matches and that could see him leave the club.

Calciomercato.it claims the midfielder is eager to get more playing chances, if that doesn’t happen, he could leave London.

Juve wants to bring him back to Serie A, but the other Italian sides will not make it easy for them.

Jorginho has been one of the finest players in Europe, and he could improve our midfield.

Having him in our squad could bring some winning experience to the dressing room, particularly to win the UCL.

It would be interesting to see if we can pull off this transfer.