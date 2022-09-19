Yesterday, a fresh calamity fell over Juventus with the team apparently hitting rock bottom. The Bianconeri conceded their first domestic defeat of the season at the hands of Monza, who in its turn, secured its maiden Serie A victory.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady wasn’t the only Italian giant to suffer defeat on Sunday. In fact, Inter, Milan and Roma all went out empty-handed, in what turned out to be a historic day for Calcio.

According to OptaPaolo Twitter account, this happens to be the first time since February 13, 1955 that all four sides lose on the same day.

Juve FC say

While some view the elusive company as some sort of a consolation for Juventus, thinking that the other three clubs are on par with us in terms of misery would be delusional.

Perhaps Inter are also having torrid times under Simone Inzaghi’s guidance, but their defeat came at the hands of the high-flying Udinese, who have proven to be the surprise package of the campaign thus far as they currently sit third in the table.

For their part, Roma and Milan lost to Atalanta and Napoli respectively, the two sides who are currently on top of the Serie A charts.

On the other hand, our embarrassing defeat to Monza was simply unjustifiable, coming off a sickening performance.