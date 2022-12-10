Three out, one in: Juventus midfield could be set for an overhaul

In the past few years, Juve’s midfield has been the club’s weakest department, with its decline symbolizing the Old Lady’s recent troubles.

Thankfully, the most recent results have offered a glimpse of hope, with Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli rising through ranks to become vital elements in the squad and Manuel Locatelli taking his game up a notch.

But despite the potential resurgence, the midfield could be set for another overhaul come next summer, as ilBianconero explains.

The report believes that three midfielders could leave the club at the end of the season. The first is Adrien Rabiot who’s running on an expiring contract.

While Max Allegri would love to maintain the services of his pupil, the Frenchman’s hefty demands could rule Juventus out of the equation, especially with rich Premier League clubs lurking around.

The second expected departure is Leandro Paredes who’s currently on loan from PSG. The Argentine is yet to impress in Turin, so for now, the Bianconeri are unlikely to exercise their option to buy.

Finally, Weston McKennie could always leave for the right price, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in his services.

But even if all three players were to leave, Juventus aren’t expected to sign a trio of replacements, but rather focus their efforts on landing one major star in the form of their longtime target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who remains the club’s dream signing.