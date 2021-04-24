Three Players that Juventus must look out for against Fiorentina – (Opinion)

On Sunday afternoon, Juventus will be hosted by their fierce rivals Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi.

When the two sides met earlier this season in Turin, the Viola handed the Bianconeri their first defeat of the campaign, as it ended 3-0 after the early dismissal of Juan Cuadrado.

So let’s take a look at three Fiorentina players that Juventus need to look out for.

Martin Caceres

Having played for the Old Lady throughout three separate stints, the Uruguayan veteran needs no introductions.

This season, the 34-year-old has been enjoying a particularly solid campaign, and it must be remembered that he was amongst the pillars of the victory against Juve last December.

Franck Ribery

Another veteran who had a hand in ending Andrea Pirlo’s undefeated streak. Even at the age of 38, the Frenchman remains a huge threat for the Bianconeri defenses.

The former Bayern Munich man might not possess the same pace that he once had during his heyday, but his skills and technique are still present until this very day.

Dusan Vlahovic

After the departure of Federico Chiesa, the Serbian became the main attraction in Fiorentina’s squad

The young striker combined his pace, strength and his sublime finishing touch to score the opening goal at the Allianz stadium during the first meeting.

The 21-year-old is currently on a red-hot streak, and will be hoping to punish Juve’s backline for the second time this season.