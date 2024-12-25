The January transfer window presents Juventus with a crucial opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

The Bianconeri have started the season in fine form and remain unbeaten in domestic competition—a commendable achievement on paper.

During the summer transfer window, they invested heavily in new players. However, the spending appears to have been concentrated on just one area of the team.

Juve allocated more resources to the midfield than to any other position, yet the midfield still seems inadequate. This makes further reinforcements in January essential. But which positions should they focus on strengthening?

Central Defense

The loss of a key player like Bremer is a significant blow. Juventus would undoubtedly be in a better position if he were still fit.

Signing a defender during the upcoming transfer window could ease the pressure on the team. It would also allow their midfielders more freedom to contribute to the attack while maintaining their unbeaten record.

Striker

Juventus might be one of the only top European clubs relying on just one striker, having taken the risky decision not to sign another forward during the last transfer window.

Their justification—waiting for Arkadiusz Milik to regain fitness—seems questionable. Depending solely on the Polish international is unlikely to yield the improvements the team needs.

If Juventus are serious about bolstering their attack, they must sign another striker in January to enhance their offensive output.

Left Wing

Thiago Motta introduced Samuel Mbangula in his first match as Juventus manager. The young Belgian has been alternating with Kenan Yildiz on the left wing.

While both players show promise, Juventus needs an experienced winger to solidify this role. Acquiring a seasoned player in January could provide the team with more consistency and stability on the left flank.