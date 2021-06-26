Three possible roads for young Juventus midfielder

Last January, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici completed the signing of Nicolò Rovella as a part of the club’s youth movement.

In order to gain some vital Serie A experience, the midfielder was allowed to remain on loan at Genoa for an additional 18 months.

The 19-year-old made 20 league appearances in his first professional season, contributing in two assists for the Grifone.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the young regista has three options ahead of him for next season.

First of all, Rovella could remain at Genoa for another season – as per the original agreement between the Bianconeri and the Ligurians.

However, the Italian could also be called back to Juventus sooner than expected and become a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad for the next campaign.

Whilst such a move would be a major step up in his career, it could perhaps be a case of too soon for the youngster, who would probably find very little playing time in Turin.

Nevertheless, a third option is also on the cards. The midfielder could be called back by the Old Lady, only to be included as an exchange option to lower Manuel Locatelli’s asking price.

The last proposal could be the ideal solution for Rovella, as Sassuolo are known for their willingness to put their trust in youngsters and help them develop.

Moreover, such a transfer could help the Bianconeri in sealing the move for the Italian international without breaking the bank.