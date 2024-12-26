Juventus manager Thiago Motta could opt for three different interpretations of his 4-2-3-1 system against Fiorentina, but his choice largely hinges on Teun Koopmeiners.

Even though the Dutchman has yet to hit his stride in Turin, Motta considers him an irreplaceable player in his tactical jigsaw due to his unique skillset. Therefore, the 26-year-old has always been a starter, but a physical problem endured in the previous contest in Monza leaves his availability for the weekend clash in doubt.

While medical tests didn’t detect any injuries, the former Atalanta man will have to prove his fitness in training to earn a call-up for Sunday night’s big showdown against the Viola.

According to IlBianconero, Koopmeiners’ availability is looming a big shadow on Motta’s choices.

As the source explains, the Dutchman’s forfeit would likely see Motta resorting to the same lineup that played the second half against Monza. This means, Khephren Thuram would join Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot, while Nico Gonzalez operates as an attacking midfielder behind Dusan Vlahovic, with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao on the wings.

On the other hand, Koopmeiners’ presence would open the door for two possible options. The first would see Motta continuing with the recent experiment that sees the Netherlands international playing in a deeper role alongside Locatelli in the double pivot. This would effectively drop Thuram to the bench, with the attacking quartet confirmed.

The alternative solution would be resorting to the original plan. In this case, Koopmeiners would play as an attacking midfielder, supported by Thuram and Locatelli behind him, while Yildiz, Gonzalez and Conceicao would be left vying for two starting berths on the wings.

Obviously, this would represent a more cautious approach against a solid opponent who has cemented itself among the Serie A leading pack, despite suffering back-to-back defeats in the last two rounds.