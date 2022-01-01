Three Premier League clubs battling for unwanted Juventus man

Aaron Ramsey could depart Juventus this month after an underwhelming time at the club.

He joined the Bianconeri as one of the finest European midfielders in 2019, shortly after leading Arsenal to the final of the Europa League.

However, his time in Turin has been very poor with injuries and fitness issues plaguing it.

Max Allegri is the third Juve manager he has worked with, but the midfielder has still not justified his huge wage

The Bianconeri would sell him for a good offer and that could happen this month.

Calciomercato says Newcastle, Everton and West Ham all want the Welshman.

He enjoyed the best years of his career in the Premier League with Arsenal, and a return to that competition could help him recover and become a top player again.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey hasn’t been the signing we all expected him to be and age is no longer on his side, so we are probably seeing the best version of him.

He is occupying space in the squad and on our wage bill, selling him or even sending him out on loan this month would help.

We could replace him with a much better player now or in the summer.