More Premier League clubs are expressing interest in Samuel Iling Junior as Juventus struggles to provide him with sufficient playing time.

Despite being a crucial young talent for Juventus last season, Iling Junior has found it challenging to secure playing opportunities this season. Juventus now has two players for the left-wing position who are considered better than the Chelsea trainee, and the club is open to allowing him to depart for the right price.

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Iling Junior to make a move, and according to a report on Football Italia, Aston Villa and Brighton are the latest clubs to express interest in securing his signature. The report suggests that both teams have joined Tottenham in the pursuit of signing the talented youngster.

It remains uncertain whether Juventus will receive an offer meeting their expectations in January, but the club has set an asking price for Iling Junior’s signature and is willing to negotiate a deal.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior deserves to play more games, but he is not as good as Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso, so we can understand why he has struggled to play so far.

Our other options are better than him and he probably has to leave the club to get enough game time.