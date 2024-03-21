Juventus defender Dean Huijsen is garnering significant attention from multiple clubs as he continues to impress during his loan spell at Roma.

The 18-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, as per ASRomalive. The interest from such prestigious clubs underscores the high regard in which the teenager is held.

Huijsen’s appeal to these English clubs is understandable given his displays of skill and maturity at Roma. His potential shines brightly, suggesting a promising future.

Both Arsenal and United are renowned for their commitment to nurturing young talent and providing them with first-team opportunities. Meanwhile, Newcastle, despite their substantial financial resources, are prioritising long-term investments over marquee signings.

At present, the plans of both Juventus and the player himself remain uncertain. Huijsen could opt to extend his stay at Roma, return to Juventus to compete for a spot or be swayed by the allure of joining one of the Premier League sides.

The upcoming summer promises to be an intriguing time for Huijsen as he navigates his options and decides on the next step in his career.

JuveFC Says

If Huijsen is so highly regarded it makes little sense for Juventus to sell him, he will be worth far more later on in his career but of course, a lot will depend on what the player himself wants.