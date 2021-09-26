Three Premier League clubs making plans to land Juventus midfielder

Juventus will allow Aaron Ramsey to return to the Premier League for free in January and this has alerted English clubs, according to The Sun.

The Welshman has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019, but he has struggled to be a mainstay in the team and could now depart.

The report claims West Ham, Everton and Newcastle United all want to take him back to the Premier League.

He has previously spent 11 years at Arsenal where he helped them win some FA Cups and to remain a top-four club.

He left them for free in 2019 and the English clubs believe he has the right experience to help their squad achieve their goals.

The midfielder has been given a few chances to impress under Massimiliano Allegri, but injuries have continued to limit the number of games he can play for the Bianconeri.

As they offload players to release some burden on their finances, he has now emerged as one player who will be allowed to leave the club.

Ramsey was in fine form for Wales at Euro 2020 and he could replicate that form for any Premier League club that takes a chance on him.

Manuel Locatelli’s arrival in the summer means Juve can sell him off and still have enough options in midfield to be successful in this campaign.