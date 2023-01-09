Milinkovic Savic
Three Premier League clubs move ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder

January 9, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Juventus could miss out on adding Sergej Milikovic-Savic to their squad despite pursuing his signature for much of the last few seasons.

The Serbian is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Lazio and has continued to keep them competitive with fine showings.

Milinkovic-Savic has entered the last 18 months of his Biancocelesti deal and it could force the Romans to cash in on him in the summer.

Juve naturally wants him, considering the 27-year-old is an accomplished Serie A man, but Lazio does not like strengthening a rival and have options.

A report on Calciomercato reports Premier League clubs remain keen on SMS and Juve could miss out on adding him to Max Allegri’s squad.

The report reveals Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United lead the Bianconeri in the race to make the Serbian their player when this season ends.

Juve FC Says

SMS is an accomplished Serie A midfielder and will find life easy at Juve, but that does not guarantee he will join us.

Apart from Lazio refusing to send him to Turin, another suitor could offer him a package much better than we can afford, which will tip the scale in their favour.

