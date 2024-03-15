Weston McKennie has been one of the most in-form Juventus players this season, transforming from a player the Bianconeri could have sold to one of its main men.

The American had a disastrous loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of last term, and Juventus placed him on the market upon his return.

However, this season has been one of his best at the club, and there are already talks of him signing an extension before the end of the campaign.

As he performs well for the Bianconeri, clubs are following the American closely, and he now has at least three suitors from the Premier League.

Tuttojuve reveals the midfielder is on the radar of Arsenal, Fulham, and Aston Villa.

The trio is following him closely and considers him a player who will make their group stronger, so they want him to join them at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Although McKennie had a poor spell at Leeds, as an American, he will naturally be more than happy to move to the Premier League again.

His move could earn us some good money, but if we do not get a good offer, we can keep him at the Allianz Stadium because he has been in terrific form for us.