Three Premier League Clubs vying for Juventus outcast

After two and a half underwhelming years in Turin, all observers agree that it’s the right time for Aaron Ramsey to pursue a new career path.

The Welshman is currently at the very bottom of the midfield pecking order at Juventus, despite being one of the club’s highest earners.

Therefore, the 30-year-old could try to reignite his career from where it all began, the English Premier League.

According to the Sun via ilBianconero, three EPL clubs are interested in signing the former Arsenal man.

The first name on the list is Newcastle United. The club is now owned by mega-rich owners from KSA, but they must bolster Eddie Howe’s squad as early as January to avoid relegation (they currently sit 19th in the table).

Next we have Everton, who are also enduring a forgettable campaign under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez. The Toffees are now 15th in the standings, which is considered to be a disappointing spot considering the talent at the their disposal.

Finally, the most enticing proposal could come from East London. West Ham are currently in the run for an unlikely Top four finish, and David Moyes could be hoping to add Ramsey to the fold.

As for Juventus, the club will only be hoping to reach an agreement with a club that is able to take the Wales international off its wage bill, creating room for a potential new arrival.