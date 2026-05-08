Federico Gatti continues to attract interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with at least three English sides reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

The defender remains an important figure within the dressing room at the Allianz Stadium despite not being a regular starter in Juventus’ recent matches. Gatti is highly respected by his teammates and coaching staff because of his professionalism, commitment and willingness to deliver strong performances whenever he is selected for the team.

Although he still holds value within the squad, Juventus are believed to be open to considering offers for the defender at the end of the season if an attractive proposal arrives. The Bianconeri are continuing to evaluate players who could help generate funds as they prepare for another important summer of squad rebuilding.

Premier League Clubs Interested

A move to the Premier League now appears a realistic possibility for Gatti as English clubs continue to search for experienced defenders capable of strengthening their squads. The Italian international is viewed as a reliable and competitive centre back with the experience required to adapt successfully to English football.

Juventus have also developed a recent history of doing business with Premier League teams. Players such as Nicolo Savona and Federico Chiesa have already completed moves to England, and the Bianconeri may once again look towards the Premier League market during the upcoming transfer window.

Race for Gatti Intensifies

Several English clubs are now believed to be preparing for a potential battle to secure the defender’s signature. Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all reportedly interested in adding Gatti to their squads before the start of next season.

As reported by Football Italia, the three Premier League clubs view Gatti as one of the most experienced defenders available on the market and believe he could strengthen their teams significantly. Interest in the Juventus defender is expected to continue growing as clubs finalise their transfer plans and assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.