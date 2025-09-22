Juventus youngster Vasilije Adzic could become the club’s internal solution for the midfield dilemma based on his most recent cameo.

The 19-year-old arrived at the club last season, and despite his tender age, he was immediately added to the first team after managing to impress Thiago Motta and his technical staff.

But between injuries and managerial changes, the Montenegrin wasn’t able to build momentum with the senior squad last season, and was eventually demoted to Juventus Next Gen.

Vasilije Adzic eager for more playing time at Juventus

This season, Adzic has been determined to make a quality step-up and break into Igor Tudor’s plans. He has already endeared himself to the club’s supporters thanks to a surreal moment that saw him score the last-gasp winner in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Guendalina Galdi insists that there’s no way back for the teenager now, as the manager must find him a prominent role in his rotation, even if it means changing his position.

The Montenegro international is originally an attacking midfielder, but was deployed in a deeper role in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Verona, replacing Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park in the second half.

The source believes this could become the player’s new role at Juventus for three reasons.

Why Adzic could be a solution for Juve’s midfield woes

First, Adzic will likely struggle for playing time if he’s going to act as Kenan Yildiz’s designated understudy, since the Turkish international is considered fundamental for Tudor’s plans.

Second, Juventus are in dire need of midfield options due to the lack of depth, as Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz weren’t replaced, while Teun Koopmeiners hasn’t been inspiring.

Finally, Galdi argues that Adzic showed enough during his 33 minutes against Verona to suggest he’s capable of filling the role of a central midfielder.

The youngster had one shot on target and 14 accurate passes out of 16. He also created one chance and made two interceptions, and four recoveries.