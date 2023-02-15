Three reasons why Europa League is vital for Juve’s campaign

Following the resumption of the Champions League campaign, Juve’s absence remains a bitter pill to swallow for the club’s supporters. Due to a disastrous group stage campaign, the Bianconeri will resume their continental adventure in the Europa League.

The first order of business for Max Allegri’s men is a double-header against Nantes in the playoff round, beginning with Thursday’s home tie.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giuseppe Nigro, the Europa League will be elemental for Juve’s campaign, citing three different reasons.

First of all, this competition provides an opportunity for the Old Lady to gain some silverware this season following last term’s trophy-less campaign, even though the Coppa Italia remains a more concrete objective at the moment.

Secondly, winning this competition provides the club access to next season’s edition of the Champions League, since a Top Four finish in Serie A has become an extremely complicated task following the 15-point deduction.

However, this won’t be an easy mission either, especially in the presence of several European giants, the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Finally, the journalist adds that European action will keep Juve’s campaign alive and interesting after getting ruled out of domestic contention for obvious reasons.