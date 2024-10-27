In one of the most anticipated clashes of the whole Serie A calendar, Inter will host Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium this evening. And with only one point separating the two arch-rivals in the Serie A table, many believe this could be a razor-tight affair.

However, IlBianconero concedes that the Nerazzurri remain the favorites to emerge victorious on their home turf. The source cites three reasons why Simone Inzaghi’s men will have the upper hand over the Old Lady.

The report begins with the quality factor. The reigning Italian champions boast a more formidable squad that contains superior quality and quantity. Even with Hakan Calhanoglu ruled out, Inzaghi remains spoiled for choices all over the pitch.

The 48-year-old can always turn the tide with his substitutions thanks to the high-caliber players he can introduce from the bench, the likes of Mehdi Taremi, Davide Frattesi and Denzel Dumfries.

On the other hand, Thiago Motta has much more limited options at his disposal, especially amidst the current injury crisis that deprived him of the services of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Gleison Bremer, Nico Gonzalez and Arkadiuz Milik.

The source then moves on to the second reason: Experience.

Inter’s squad has an average age of 29.1 years. And while this figure might be a cause of concern for the future, the Nerazzurri’s current crop has the know-how to manage all sorts of difficult situations. Meanwhile, Juventus are building a young squad that has modest experience on the big stage, aside from Danilo.

Finally, the source talks about the winning mentality. Inter have proven over the past few years that they have the required character and grit to push deeper in this sort of showdowns and clinch victories.

On the contrary, Juventus are at the beginning of a new era, so this group hasn’t been truly put to the test just yet.