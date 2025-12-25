After months of speculation, Juventus have reportedly decided to appoint Marco Ottolini as their new sporting director.

While the official confirmation has yet to arrive, several reliable sources in the Italian media expect it to ensue in the coming days.

Last summer, Damien Comolli directly orchestrated the transfer campaign, assisted by the club’s technical director, Francois Modesto.

Nevertheless, with the Frenchman recently promoted to the CEO role, the appointment of a new sporting director has become an increasingly pressing need, especially ahead of the January transfer window.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus chose Ottolini for at least three main reasons.

Damien Comolli identified Marco Ottolini as the right man for sporting director role

First of all, the 45-year-old shares the same mentality as Comolli and the rest of the Bianconeri hierarchy.

Ottolini’s idea is to build a team capable of competing straight away, but without jeopardising the future. He is also someone who values data-driven scouting, which is considered a key aspect in Comolli’s philosophy.

Second, the Italian has already proven himself during his time at Genoa between 2022 and 2025, making shrewd low-cost signings, before selling them for major profits.

His eye for talent allowed the Grifone to build a solid squad that went on to earn a promotion to Serie A and remain in the top flight.

They also registered significant capital gains from buying, developing and selling players like Albert Gudmundsson, Koni De Winter, Radu Dragusin and Mateo Retegui.

Ottolini worked at Juventus for four years

Finally, Ottolini knows the Juventus environment inside out, having already worked for the club between 2018 and 2022.

The Gardone Val Trompia native initially served as a scout for three years. In 2021, the Bianconeri appointed him as Loan Player Manager, before vacating his spot after being offered a more prominent role at Genoa the following year.