While Juventus are keen to secure a place in the Champions League next season, Igor Tudor knows fully well his job is on the line.

The Bianconeri brought in their former defender as interim manager until the end of the season after showing Thiago Motta the door. The latter had clearly lost the plot, both on the pitch and in the locker room, so the hierarchy felt a change was required to salvage what’s left of the campaign.

Tudor’s contract only runs until the end of the season, but it includes a renewal option in favour of the management. Obviously, this clause would only be triggered if the 46-year-old succeeds in guiding the club towards Europe’s elite club competition, but it should be noted that the club doesn’t have the obligation to activate it, as it is merely optional.

Nevertheless, La Stampa (via TuttoJuve) believes Tudor is on the right path towards securing permanence at Juventus.

The newspaper highlights three aspects that will play in the manager’s favour when the time for making a decision comes (at least based on the status quo).

The first factor is the most obvious one: results. After all, this aspect is at the very essence of any sport.

Since taking over from Motta, Tudor managed to halt the free fall, and has thus far collected seven out of nine possible points.

The second aspect is tactical balance. The Bianconeri are looking more solid at the back, but they’re also going forward with numbers, while also making swift transitions, something that we rarely witnessed with Motta.

Finally, Tudor has been a major upgrade on his predecessor in terms of communication, a factor that the source described as an ‘own goal’ from Motta who failed to form solid bonds with his players due to his brusque, distant approach.