After hours of deliberation, the Juventus hierarchy decided to relieve Igor Tudor of his duties on Monday morning.

The Bianconeri had been on a downward spiral since beating Inter in the Derby d’Italia back in September. They have now gone eight matches without a win, four games without a goal, and have put together a three-match losing streak.

Therefore, the management decided to act swiftly and decisively following Sunday’s defeat to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus sent Igor Tudor packing

Juventus have thus announced the sacking of Tudor and the appointment of Next Gen coach Massimo Brambilla as caretaker, while Luciano Spalletti is the club’s favourite to take the permanent job, with Raffaele Palladino and Roberto Mancini the back-up options.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the club directors made the decision after holding overnight talks with Juve’s majority owner, John Elkann.

As the pink newspaper, the club officials took several factors into consideration, in addition to the woeful results on the pitch.

Why Elkann & Juventus decided to act

First of all, the Juventus director were said to be taken aback by some of Tudor’s recent statements to the media, especially on the eve of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The Croatian had been constantly complaining about refereeing decisions and the packed schedule, so much that Damien Comolli, Francois Modesto and Giorgio Chiellini had asked him to tone it down.

Second, Tudor has recently developped a knack for throwing some players under the bus, with the latest example being Andrea Cambiaso in his post-match interview after the Lazio defeat.

Finally, the source argues that while the players had been publicly backing the 46-year-old, they weren’t all genuinely behind him.

Therefore, Elkann and the club’s directors decided to act in order to halt the leak while the campaign remains salvageable.