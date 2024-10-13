Juventus summer signing Nico Gonzalez risks being lost in the shuffle in Turin amidst a major squad overhaul, but La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) insists the player will prove himself a pillar for the club sooner or later.

The Argentine was eager to make the transfer from Fiorentina to the Bianconeri last summer, and eventually got his wish.

The Old Lady signed him on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The operation will cost the club circa 35 million euros.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old could face stern competition on the right wing from fellow new signing Francisco Conceicao who has been greatly impressive in his first few outings (despite the controversial red card against Cagliari).

And yet, the pink newspaper is convinced Gonzalez will eventually showcase his importance to Thiago Motta’s team, mainly due to three factors.

First of all, the Argentina international is all-too-familiar with Italian football having played for Fiorentina over the past three seasons. Therefore, he hardly needs an adjustment period.

The second reason mentioned is his versatility, as he possesses the ability to interpret several roles. Although his preferred position is an inverted right winger, he can also play as a classic winger on the left flank, or even in a more central role (as a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder).

Finally, the source reveals how Gonzalez has brought great energy and enthusiasm with his positive approach, so he’s been well-appreciated by his manager and teammates.