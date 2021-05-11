Three Sassuolo players that Juventus must look out for – (Opinion)

Only three days after the nightmare against Milan, Juventus have no other option but to lift themselves straight back up and put on a shift against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The defeat against the Rossoneri on Sunday has left the Bianconeri’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season hanging by a thread.

Before locking horns against the newly-crowned champions Inter on Saturday, the Old Lady must find a way to collect all three points against one of the most in-form sides in Serie A at the moment.

Therefore, let’s have a look at three Neroverdi players that Andrea Pirlo and Juventus must look out for.

Manuel Locatelli

Any Bianconeri fan who keeps an eye on the transfer news would know that the young midfielder’s name is very high on Fabio Paratici’s shortlist.

The former Milan man first made a name for a himself as a teenager when he scored an absolute screamer in Gianluigi Buffon’s goal.

The 23-year-old is becoming a complete midfielder under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, and is expected to cause some trouble for the unconvincing Juventus midfield.

Domenico Berardi

Yet another Italian who was once upon a time linked with the Old Lady. The right winger is having what is arguably considered the best season of his career, and has been a true menace for defenses all over Serie A.

If Alex Sandro gets the nod once again in midweek, then the tired Brazilian could be out of his depth when facing this Sassuolo enigma.

Reinforcement would be needed.

Giacomo Raspadori

The young striker had some difficulties in finding the net earlier in the campaign, but he’s beginning to hit his stride at the right time – or at the wrong time based on our personal perspective.

The 21-year-old also has a knack for scoring against the big clubs – including a brace against Milan – and his fast and smart movement could be toxic for some of Juve’s old and slow defenders.