Three scenes that went under the radar during Sampdoria-Juventus

Unfortunately for Juventus, they have already lost some ground on the league leaders following a disappointing draw at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Strangely, Sampdoria were at times the more dangerous side during the goalless stalemate, while the Old Lady’s eventual resurgence was too little too late, as the two sides settled for a draw.

While the action on the pitch was anything but pleasant, IlBianconero provided us with three moments that might have went under the radar during the match.

The first is Leonardo Bonucci’s role on the dugout. While Max Allegri can be pacific at times, his captain, on the other hand, made himself involved in the action despite his in injury.

The defender constantly protested against the referee’s decision while shooting instructions towards his teammates, which could foreshadow an inevitable coaching career.

The second scene was Nicolò Fagioli’s solitary warmup. The young midfielder reportedly worked alone away from the rest of the substitutes prior to the match, which suggests a physical problem. The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic caught the eye for his reaction following Adrien Rabiot’s disallowed goal. Although the striker cut a frustrated figure during large spells of the match, he was the first to ask his teammates to maintain their composure and continue to charge forward despite the harsh offside call.