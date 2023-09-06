Tommaso Baldanzi has garnered the attention of several top clubs in Italy, and Juventus is reportedly keen on signing him next summer. The young midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in Italian football and has already established himself as a regular for Empoli.

Juventus has been tracking Baldanzi’s progress since the previous season but chose not to bring him into their squad during the recent transfer window. Allowing him to spend another season at Empoli is seen as an opportunity for him to further develop his skills, with the expectation that he will be ready for a move to a top club next summer.

However, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus will face competition for Baldanzi’s signature from other prominent clubs in Italy, including Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli. These are also highly regarded clubs in the country, and the competition for the talented midfielder is expected to be fierce. Baldanzi will likely be tempted to join any of these clubs if a move to Juventus does not materialise quickly.

Juve FC Says

Just as we are running the rule over Baldanzi, other clubs are also showing an interest in him and will certainly challenge us to sign him.

The team that acts the fastest and offers him a good deal will likely win the race for his signature.