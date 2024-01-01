Fabio Miretti could be set to leave Juventus on loan in the second half of the season, as several clubs express interest in securing his services.

Miretti has been among the players promoted to the Bianconeri first team by Max Allegri in recent seasons and has shown promise. However, he has not started a game in the past few weeks, which may hinder his development.

With several players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus believes that sending him out on loan for the second half of the season would be beneficial for his progress. According to a report on Football Italia, Monza, Udinese, and Sassuolo have shown interest in taking Miretti on loan, and Juventus will consider their approaches in the coming month.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has struggled to play as we challenge for the league crown and he will benefit from a loan away from Turin.

The teams that have shown an interest in his signature are clubs that can help him to develop further.

However, they must commit to giving him game time and not just having him in their squad.

The suitor that prioritises handing him more game time should get the nod to add him to their squad.