Moise Kean was expected to make a move to Atletico Madrid in January due to his struggle to score goals at Juventus.

Given that the Bianconeri have other strikers ahead of him in the pecking order, they were open to him moving to Spain to gain more playing time.

The objective was for Kean to start scoring regularly, increasing his value in the transfer market for a potential permanent move at the end of the season.

However, Kean’s transfer to Spain fell through, and he has since returned to the Juventus squad, still seeking his first goal of the campaign.

It’s anticipated that the Azzurri striker will depart at the end of the season, with three Serie A clubs expressing interest in acquiring him.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina, Genoa, and Bologna have all identified the Bianconeri striker as a potential target.

These clubs are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer and could pursue a deal with Juventus for Kean’s services.

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled this season, and this should ideally be his last season on our books as we look to improve the group.

These three clubs will offer him more game time and he might probably return to form by playing for them.

If he does not start scoring soon, it might be difficult for us to earn a good fee from his departure.