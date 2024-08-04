The story of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia at Juventus appears to have reached its expiry date, with Thiago Motta placing him on the fringes of his technical project.

The 24-year-old made a second-half appearance in the first friendly of the summer against Nuremberg which ended in a 0-3 defeat.

However, the midfielder was left out for the second pre-season test. While Motta’s men registered a 2-2 draw against Brest in Pescara, Caviglia was among a growing list of Juventus outcasts who remained at Continassa.

Therefore, it appears that the Juventus youth product is finally set to leave the club he joined at the tender age of 8.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, several Serie B clubs have inquired about the player, including Palermo and Cremonese.

However, Caviglia doesn’t fancy playing his football in the second tier, so he will only entertain offers from the top flight.

The Turin-based newspaper adds that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has reached an agreement in principle with Serie A new boys Venezia.

Nevertheless, the midfielder decided to put this track on hold while holding out for a more lucrative destination.

In recent days, Cagliari and Parma have also entered the fray. The player already spent a stint on loan with the Crociati in Serie B back in the 2020/21 season, but a serious injury completely wrecked his campaign.

Finally, the source doesn’t rule out the possibility of a relaunch from Venezia who could still prevail in the three-horse race.