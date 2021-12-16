Three Serie A clubs want to sign Juventus youngster

Filippo Ranocchia is having a good loan spell at Serie B club, Vicenza and his fine performances for them could earn him a move back to Serie A.

Juve knows he has the talents to thrive, and the Bianconeri sent him down there to get regular playing time.

The natural next step would be for him to make appearances in the Italian top flight, either for them or for another club.

Calciomercato reports that Sampdoria, Venezia and Genoa have been watching him and they are now ready to make a move for the midfielder.

The report claims any of the trio could bring him to Serie A soon.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see one of our budding youngsters impress in Serie B.

However, Ranocchia needs experience in Serie A now because that would help fast-track his readiness for the first team in Turin.

At 20, he has so much more time on his hands to build a career at the highest level and could become our top midfielder in the future.

Nicolo Rovella is also having a good loan spell at Genoa and both players could combine to help the Bianconeri save money on midfield signings in the future.