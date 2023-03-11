Three Serie A midfielders shortlisted to replace Rabiot

Juventus faces losing Adrien Rabiot in the summer as he enters the last months of his current deal at the club.

The Frenchman has been one of their finest players this season and continues to show why they should keep him.

However, as a free agent, he can choose from a list of many clubs, depending on who offers him the most money.

This will be challenging for Juve and the Bianconeri have started shopping for a replacement.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they want Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo and Morten Hjulmand of Lecce.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key midfielder for us and we probably should keep him in the team for a longer period.

However, we need to decide if keeping him is much better because the fee we will spend on a new man could cover whatever he demands from the club to renew his deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Rabiot is one of the players who have experience and can even groom those coming through, so we must consider the decision to keep or let him go before making it happen.