Tommasso Barbieri has emerged as the latest youngster from Juventus to keep an eye on as he does well in the club’s youth teams.

Max Allegri has even allowed him to train with the senior side for weeks and he is a player the club could use to replace the injured Juan Cuadrado.

However, he might not get regular game time in the senior side and this has seen several clubs become interested in a loan move for him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he could head to Serie B on loan because at least three clubs in the competition are now eyeing him.

The report claims Brescia, SudTirol and Cosenza have watched him and they will try to get him if Juve agrees he can leave temporarily.

Juve FC Says

We need new men in our right-back spot and we could be forced to sign a backup option to Cuadrado in the next transfer window.

However, keeping Barbieri when he will not play many matches does not make much sense and it will be better if we let him leave to gain more experience.

We must ensure any suitor he joins commits to fielding him regularly. Otherwise, we will recall him.