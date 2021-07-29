Three Serie B clubs hoping to take young Juventus midfielder on loan

Despite being highly-rated by Massimiliano Allegri, Nicolò Fagioli is finding it hard to cement himself a spot within Juve’s first team.

For young players, breaking into the Bianconeri squad is never an easy task, especially when it comes to those who play in delicate positions, such as the central midfield.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli is expected to land in Turin this summer, whilst Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic is being tipped to make a return to the club he left less than a year ago.

If both midfielders were to arrive at Continassa, Fagioli would surely struggle to earn even minimal playing time if he remains at Juventus next season.

Therefore, a loan move could be the best option for both the player and the club, and according to SerieBNews.com via TuttoJuve, three Serie B clubs would love to host the youngster in the next campaign.

First on the list is the recently-relegated Parma, who are trying to build a strong squad for next term, and sweep out the competition en route towards a quick return to Serie A.

At the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Fagioli would find a familiar face, as Gianluigi Buffon rejoined the Crociati earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old has another decent option in the form of Lecce. The Southerners are known for bouncing between Italian football’s top two tiers, and thus, they will be aiming for promotion once again.

Finally, the last club mentioned on the list is Cremonese, who finished last season in the 13th place on the Serie B table.